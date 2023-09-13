Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

The world-renowned actor is to run a course on acting.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. His course, Acting, will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters. Brian’s dedication to his craft has garnered international and critical acclaim across six decades. A classically trained Shakespearean actor, his formidable performances as Logan Roy in Succession, Hermann Göring in Nuremberg, Detective Inspector Nelson in Rat in the Skull and the titular role in Titus Andronicus have earned him an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, two BAFTAs, and two Olivier Awards.

Across his lessons, Brian will direct aspiring actors through practical exercises designed to help them master both stage and screen. Lessons will delve into character development, script analysis, and the essential techniques to take into their next audition. The course will include a discussion of the key components of acting, insights from a casting director, and a practical workshop led by Brian to help current drama students hone their craft.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with BBC Maestro and sharing my passion for acting with a wider audience. As an actor, you’re there to interpret the script. It’s only by examining, and fully understanding, the script that you can then have the freedom to develop an intuitive style and deliver every line with authenticity. I hope the advice I share will help you find your place within the industry and provide the skills needed for a decades-spanning career."

Brian’s course on Acting will be available later this year via bbcmaestro.com. The BBC Maestro platform features a series of extended, in-depth lessons filmed in 4K with an eclectic mix of prestigious experts. It allows participants to explore new areas of learning from the comfort of their own home. The commercial online education platform developed and operated by Maestro Media Ltd offers individual courses which can be purchased for £79, and annual subscriptions for £120.

To keep up to date with all news on Brian’s course, sign up for the latest announcements via his BBC Maestro page or follow @bbcmaestro on Twitter, Instagram

Photo credit: Gareth Iwan Jones



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Double Bill of THE SNOW QUEEN and THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Polka Theatre Wimble Photo
Double Bill of THE SNOW QUEEN and THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Polka Theatre Wimbledon

Full cast and creative team details have been revealed for Polka Theatre's 2023 Winter shows. Learn more about The Snow Queen and The Night Before Christmas here, and find out how to get tickets!

2
Reimagining of THE THREEPENNY OPERA Comes to The Cockpit This Month Photo
Reimagining of THE THREEPENNY OPERA Comes to The Cockpit This Month

OVO, the award-winning theatre production company, presents a riotous and rough reimagining of Bertolt Brecht’s zany musical The ThreePenny Opera at The Cockpit this September. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Cast Set For TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at the Studio Theatre at the Roundhouse Photo
Cast Set For TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at the Studio Theatre at the Roundhouse

represent. has announced full casting for Max Frisch’s Biedermann und die Brandstifter - Trueman and the Arsonists - in a new version by Simon Stephens, with songs by Chris Thorpe.   Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

4
Alun Armstrong and Marlene Sidaway Will Lead TO HAVE AND TO HOLD at Hampstead Theatre Photo
Alun Armstrong and Marlene Sidaway Will Lead TO HAVE AND TO HOLD at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast for Richard Bean’s uproarious new comedy, To Have and To Hold. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Full Cast Announced for West End Transfer of James Graham's DEAR ENGLANDFull Cast Announced for West End Transfer of James Graham's DEAR ENGLAND
Kay Mellor's Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor FayeKay Mellor's Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor Faye
Catherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive DirectorCatherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive Director
Announcing London Theatre Week's Final Extension!Announcing London Theatre Week's Final Extension!

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED

Recommended For You