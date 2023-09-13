Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. His course, Acting, will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters. Brian’s dedication to his craft has garnered international and critical acclaim across six decades. A classically trained Shakespearean actor, his formidable performances as Logan Roy in Succession, Hermann Göring in Nuremberg, Detective Inspector Nelson in Rat in the Skull and the titular role in Titus Andronicus have earned him an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, two BAFTAs, and two Olivier Awards.

Across his lessons, Brian will direct aspiring actors through practical exercises designed to help them master both stage and screen. Lessons will delve into character development, script analysis, and the essential techniques to take into their next audition. The course will include a discussion of the key components of acting, insights from a casting director, and a practical workshop led by Brian to help current drama students hone their craft.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with BBC Maestro and sharing my passion for acting with a wider audience. As an actor, you’re there to interpret the script. It’s only by examining, and fully understanding, the script that you can then have the freedom to develop an intuitive style and deliver every line with authenticity. I hope the advice I share will help you find your place within the industry and provide the skills needed for a decades-spanning career."

Brian’s course on Acting will be available later this year via bbcmaestro.com. The BBC Maestro platform features a series of extended, in-depth lessons filmed in 4K with an eclectic mix of prestigious experts. It allows participants to explore new areas of learning from the comfort of their own home. The commercial online education platform developed and operated by Maestro Media Ltd offers individual courses which can be purchased for £79, and annual subscriptions for £120.

Photo credit: Gareth Iwan Jones