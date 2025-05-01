Brendan Gleeson Will Make West End Debut in THE WEIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new production of The Weir written, and directed for the first time, by Conor McPherson, starring Brendan Gleeson making his West End debut, will come to the Harold Pinter Theatre from 12 September to 6 December 2025.

The multi award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson makes a long-awaited return to the stage in Dublin playing at the 3Olympia Theatre from 8 August to 6 September before transferring to the West End. Further casting to be announced.

Tickets for the West End run are on sale now to ATG priority members and go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 1 May.

The tallest tales reveal the deepest truths.

On a stormy night, four local men gather in an isolated pub in rural Ireland. Their usual banter and everyday lives are disrupted by the arrival of a woman called Valerie. The stories they weave to impress her are gripping, haunting and deeply unsettling. Little do they know that she has a profoundly personal story of her own, the sharing of which will leave them all shaken.

The Weir is a testament to the need for human connection, the possibility of hope, and the enduring power of storytelling.

Brendan Gleeson said, “Conor McPherson’s The Weir is one of the rarest plays around. The last time I appeared on stage was ten years ago, at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, where I started my career. I can’t wait to be back there, and then to play in the West End for the first time, at the beautiful Pinter Theatre – and to work with Conor on his profoundly moving, inspiring and ultimately hopeful play.”

Conor McPherson said, “I can hardly believe it’s thirty years since I wrote The Weir - and about thirty years since I first met the wonderful Brendan Gleeson. It’s an absolute honour to bring this play to life again with one of the great titans of Irish acting. I’m hugely looking forward to directing my play for the very first time and sharing this production with audiences in Dublin and in London very soon.”

Kate Horton said, “Along with a multitude of theatregoers, I was spellbound by Conor McPherson’s play The Weir when it first premiered at the Royal Court. I’ve since been granted three wishes; to have Conor agree to direct his own masterpiece for the first time, for the magnificent Brendan Gleeson to agree to lead the cast, and for the brilliant Anne Clarke to join me as co-producer. Together, they are titans of Irish and International theatre. The Weir is a beautiful play about human connection, the endurance of hope and the essential power of storytelling. It will be a joy to share this production with audiences.”

Anne Clarke said, “In the way that people remember where they were when something significant happened - the moon landings, say, or who shot JR - I remember where I was when Kate Horton called, to tell me that she had been working with Conor McPherson on a new production of The Weir, and that Brendan Gleeson had agreed to play Jack. They were hoping the production would open in Dublin, ahead of a West End run. I had been lucky enough to work with Brendan before, when he played Dinny in The Walworth Farce at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin alongside his sons Brian and Domhnall, and the thought of working with him on Conor’s sublime play was a thrill. And I had known and admired Kate’s extraordinary body of work as a producer for many years, so the opportunity to work with her was another thrill. It promises to be hugely special, and I can’t wait for audiences in both Dublin and London to see it.”

The Weir is produced by Kate Horton Productions and Landmark Productions.

