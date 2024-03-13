Bradley Jaden Sells Out Cadogan Hall and Adds Second Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to demand, West End Superstar Bradley Jaden has added a second London date to his first ever international solo concert tour.

BRADLEY JADEN LIVE IN CONCERT on Friday 14 June sold out within an hour of going on sale, so he will play a second date at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 15 June. Tickets for 15 June will be available to buy from 10am this Friday 15 March.

Further dates include Politeama Rossetti, Trieste in Italy on 18 May, Sony Hall in New York on 3 June and the Margaret Island Open Air Theatre in Budapest on 18 June.

Fresh from his acclaimed performance in Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Stephen Sondheim's 'Old Friends,' at the Gielgud Theatre, Bradley will bring his own show LIVE IN CONCERT to the historic stage of Cadogan Hall, in the heart of Chelsea.

Bradley will be joined on stage by special guests, who will be announced at a later date.

Bradley has starred in some of the West End's most enduring productions including his unforgettable performance as ‘Javert' in 'Les Misérables', a spellbinding Fiyero in 'Wicked' and ‘Raoul' in 'The Phantom of the Opera' in Trieste, Italy. Other West End theatre credits include ‘Shrek The Musical', ‘Side Show in Concert' and ‘Treason The Musical'.

Bradley will also be recreating the role of ‘Javert' in the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular which embarks on a World Tour this September with a cast and orchestra of over 65. He will share the role with Michael Ball, playing opposite Killian Donnelly's ‘Jean Valjean'.

Bradley is not only one of musical theatre's most successful leading men, but he's also a star of the small screen, having seamlessly transitioned to the world of soap, taking roles in both EastEnders as Sonia Fowler's flatmate ‘Jed' and in Emmerdale where he played ‘Ben'.

BRADLEY JADEN LIVE IN CONCERT is co-created and produced by Simon Schofield and Scott Garnham for Sisco Entertainment with Musical Direction by James Doughty.