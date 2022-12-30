Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Book by 3 January for these great prices

Dec. 30, 2022  
The Play That Goes Wrong

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Was £80- Now £45
Was £62- Now £35
Was £50- Now £25

Valid on selected performances from 8 January- 9 February
Excludes Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday Matinees

Book by 3 January

The Play That Goes Wrong



