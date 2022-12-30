Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Book by 3 January for these great prices
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on The Play That Goes Wrong
The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on The Play That Goes Wrong
Was £80- Now £45
Was £62- Now £35
Was £50- Now £25
Valid on selected performances from 8 January- 9 February
Excludes Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday Matinees
Book by 3 January
