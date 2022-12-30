Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on The Play That Goes Wrong

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on The Play That Goes Wrong

Was £80- Now £45

Was £62- Now £35

Was £50- Now £25



Valid on selected performances from 8 January- 9 February

Excludes Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday Matinees

Book by 3 January