Box House Theatre Presents TWISTED TALES at the Cockpit Theatre This August

The show is part of Camden Fringe and runs on 25 & 26 August

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Box House Theatre Presents TWISTED TALES at the Cockpit Theatre This August

Box House Theatre presents Twisted Tales, coming to the Cockpit Theatre this August as part of the Camden Fringe.

"????????, Twisted Tales serves as an excellent example of the type of boundary pushing theatre that is out there if you know where to look." - The Reviews Hub

A group of thespians stumble upon an ominous book filled with grisly and gory tales. With stories we all know and love, from Red Riding Hood's gruesome tale, the weird and wonderful Alice in Wonderland to the Saga of the almighty Vikings... Will the thespians be bound to act as the book's puppets, destined for a life of performing but never truly free?

Twisted Tales is a "visually stunning" award-winning Platform Theatre piece created by Box House Theatre Company. Flipping performance conformity on its head and introduces "boundary pushing theatre" where a cast of six regal actors are confined to the space of a gym mat whilst showcasing four folk tales which all end with a twist.

What is Platform Theatre? - The practice in where there are six actors, no costumes, no set, no props, no set, no scenery, no digital assistance where every story is told within the confines of a single gym mat. Platform Theatre relies solely on the actor's arsenal of body and voice to create props, set, costume and sound to build the very world in which they tell their story.

Director Lewis Evans - "Our company ethos is 'By restricting the elements of theatre, you have no limitation of what you can create'. If you have no set, you can be anywhere in the world. If you have no costume, you can be any character you want. In a time where theatres are beginning to struggle financially, and theatre company's are being strained on their budgets, we are offering an inspiring brand new style that offers a new perspective on how to create theatre without having to spend a penny!"

Twisted Tales is at the Cockpit Theatre on 25 & 26 August

 





RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Show of the Week: Save Up To 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU at the Gillian Lynne Theatre Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up To 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Starring Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: N.Ormes Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: N.Ormes Q&A

BWW catches up with Agathe and Adrien about bringing N.Ormes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Michelle Brasier Guest Blog Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Michelle Brasier Guest Blog

Michelle Brasier guest blogs for BroadwayWorld about bringing Reform to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Natasha Sutton Williams Guest Blog Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Natasha Sutton Williams Guest Blog

Natasha Sutton Williams guest blogs for BroadwayWorld about bringing Clown Sex to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Box House Theatre Presents TWISTED TALES at the Cockpit Theatre This AugustBox House Theatre Presents TWISTED TALES at the Cockpit Theatre This August
Send In The Clowns Brings OKLAHOMO! to the Old Joint Stock Pub & TheatreSend In The Clowns Brings OKLAHOMO! to the Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre
Photos: First Look at ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Theatre on KewPhotos: First Look at ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Theatre on Kew
Show of the Week: Save Up To 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU at the Gillian Lynne TheatreShow of the Week: Save Up To 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You