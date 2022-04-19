Book Tickets Now To MARYS SEACOLE at the Donmar Warehouse

"Scene One: Mary Seacole stands before us. If you don't know who she is, well, look her the f*ck up."

Mary Seacole was the pioneering Jamaican nurse who bravely voyaged to heal soldiers in the Crimean War. She was a traveller, a hotelier and a businesswoman. She was the most impressive woman you've ever met.

Putting the concept of a biopic through a kaleidoscope, Marys Seacole is a dazzling exploration, across oceans and eras, of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care, and how, ultimately, no one is in charge of their own story.

Directed by Nadia Latif, the UK premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury's celebrated new play reunites the team behind her critically-acclaimed Fairview in 2019.

