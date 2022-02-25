Book Exclusively Priced Tickets To MAMMA MIA! In London Theatre Week

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the ABBA music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! Now, you can get exclusively priced tickets for the show during London Theatre Week.

Writer Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings 3 men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, and every night everyone's having the time of their lives!

Book Mamma Mia! tickets during London Theatre Week

Tickets at £15, £25, £35, £45 or £55

Valid Monday to Friday & Sunday perf. from 28 Feb - 26 May 22

(Excl. Saturday perf.)

Book tickets now!