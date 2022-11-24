Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
Tickets available from just £20
This winter journey into the Forest of Arden in William Shakespeare's glorious romantic comedy, As You Like It.
This joyous adaptation directed by Olivier Award nominated Josie Rourke stars Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Wonderful World of Dissocia) as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner) as Celia making her West End debut, Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter films, Red, West End) as Orlando, Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen) as Touchstone and Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife, Sweat, West End) in the role of Jaques. Further casting to be announced.
Band A: Was £102 - Now £75
Band B: Was £83 - Now £59.50
Band C: Was £66 - Now £45
Band D: Was £54 - Now £35
Band E: Was £24 - Now £20
Valid on all performances from 6 December to 21 December 2022
