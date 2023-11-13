Black Friday Deals: Tickets From £15 for CRAZY FOR YOU, at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from just £15 for Crazy For You

Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Starring Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler.



He’s a fish out of water and she’s a real catch.



Theatre-mad Bobby Child is torn between his show-business dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre’s mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner’s daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show – complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City – to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly’s love.



With a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig and overflowing with glorious Gershwin melodies (including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can’t Take That Away from Me), this is ‘a divine production that will leave you giddy’ Guardian. The original production of Crazy For You won several Tony and Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.



