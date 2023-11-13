Black Friday Deals: Tickets From £15 for CRAZY FOR YOU, at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Book by 28 November for these amazing deals

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 2 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield
Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2 Photo 3 Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month

Crazy For You Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £15
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Crazy For You

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from just £15 for Crazy For You

Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Starring Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler. 

He’s a fish out of water and she’s a real catch. 

Theatre-mad Bobby Child is torn between his show-business dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre’s mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner’s daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show – complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City – to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly’s love. 

With a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig and overflowing with glorious Gershwin melodies (including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can’t Take That Away from Me), this is ‘a divine production that will leave you giddy’ Guardian. The original production of Crazy For You won several Tony and Olivier Awards, including Best Musical. 

Please note the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist. The schedule is subject to change and may be affected by contracts, holidays, illness or events beyond the producers’ control.

Crazy For You

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from just £15 for Crazy For You

Monday - Thursday
Was £18 - Now £15
Was £30 - Now £15
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £59 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £71 - Now £35
Was £74 - Now £55
Was £83 - Now £55
Was £90 - Now £65
Was £95 - Now £65
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £107 - Now £65

Friday and Saturday
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £59 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £71 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £55
Was £83 - Now £55
Was £90 - Now £65
Was £95 - Now £65
Was £102 - Now £75
Was £107 - Now £75

Midweek matinee
Was £74 - Now £35
Was £83 - Now £35
Was £90 - Now £45
Was £95 - Now £45
Was £102 - Now £55
Was £107 - Now £55

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday drom £15, Friday and Saturday from £25 between 06 November 2023 - 31 December 2023.
(Excl. 22 - 26 December 2023, 29 and 30 December 2023 and Saturday matinees)




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at BABIES at the Shaftesbury Theatre; Final Performance Tonight Photo
Photos: First Look at BABIES at the Shaftesbury Theatre; Final Performance Tonight

Babies, a brand-new British coming-of-age musical written by Jack Godfrey (42 Balloons, This Is A Love Story) and directed by Martha Geelan (who makes her debut as a musical book writer) is currently premiering at The Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue. The final staged concert performances will take place tonight, November 12. Check out photos from the concert here!

2
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Get a first look at photos of Drag Race stars Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW, now touring the US, UK, and Canada!

3
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUPERYOU Concert at the Lyric Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUPERYOU Concert at the Lyric Theatre

See rehearsal photos for SuperYou in concert at the Lyric Theatre!

4
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

Rehearsal images have been released for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, which opens at The Depot, Liverpool from Saturday 18 November 2023, before embarking on tour to Edinburgh, London and Washington, D.C.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Black Friday Deals: Tickets From £15 for CRAZY FOR YOU, at the Gillian Lynne TheatreBlack Friday Deals: Tickets From £15 for CRAZY FOR YOU, at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira VarmaPhotos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Review: MATES IN CHELSEA, Royal CourtReview: MATES IN CHELSEA, Royal Court
Sheridan Smith to Star in Ivo van Hove's OPENING NIGHT in 2024Sheridan Smith to Star in Ivo van Hove's OPENING NIGHT in 2024

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You