Benjamin Rauhala Comes to Cadogan Hall in February 2023 With Luke Bayer, Jordan Luke Gage, Jodie Steele, and More

Benjamin Rauhala & HIS WEST END BESTIES comes to the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 February at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale now www.fw-live.com/ben

One of Broadway's most trusted music directors and collaborators, Benjamin Rauhala will be joined on stage by stars of the West End including Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders), Paisley Billings (Six, The Lion King, 'Tattoo Fixers'), Lauren Drew (Six, Heathers, Legally Blonde, 'The Voice'), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Aladdin), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bonnie & Clyde, Bat Out of Hell), Ben Joyce (Back to the Future, Jersey Boys), Claudia Kariuki (Six, Wicked, School of Rock), Olivier Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour), Zara Macintosh (&Juliet, Six) Olivier Award nominee Natalie Paris (Six, Billy Elliot, Les Miserables), Courtney Stapleton ('Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, Six), Jodie Steele (Six, Heathers) Benjamin Yates (Jersey Boys, School of Rock, Wicked). Guests are subject to change.

Music director Benjamin Rauhala's love affair with the London theatre community and actors of the West End has been ongoing since his first sold-out concerts with Jeremy Jordan in the summer of 2016. Rauhala grew up obsessed with British pop music, including a subscription to Top of the Pops magazine! As a mainstay of the Broadway community, he has produced hundreds of sold-out concerts that spawned viral YouTube concert clips totalling * totalling over 56million views, including Jeremy Jordan's ubiquitous cover of "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" and the many medleys featured in his Broadway Princess Party concert series.

Rauhala found that everyone he met in London had a favourite one of those videos and wanted to chat about it, so he had an idea: what if he gathered a dozen of his favourite West End performers with an epic band and re-created some of those beloved videos, as well as crafting some new arrangements for these amazing singers? On the heels of a sold-out run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane with Jeremy Jordan and in preparation to play the London Palladium with Ariana DeBose and for an upcoming international tour of Disney Princess The Concert, this was the perfect moment to create a concert unlike anything London has ever seen! Benjamin Rauhala AND HIS WEST END BESTIES will be a night filled with Rauhala's signature mashups and medleys, some of the best contemporary musical theatre, some radically rearranged Disney tunes, and, of course, tunes from the likes of Céline Dion, the Spice Girls, Selena Gomez, and Sam Smith!

Benjamin Rauhala is the Music Supervisor, co-creator, and 'Fairy Godfairy' of Disney Princess - The Concert, touring over 100 cities in North America throughout 2022, and internationally in 2023. He helped conceive and arrange the opening and closing numbers of the 2022 Tony Awards for Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. Rauhala has toured the world since 2014 as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and TV's 'Supergirl', and in 2020, Rauhala was named 'Best Musical Director' at the Broadway World Cabaret Awards.

His Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, American Psycho, and Pippin. His Off-Broadway credits include Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show Smash, Duncan Sheik's The Secret Life of Bees and David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire. He is also the music director for Academy Award Winner Ariana DeBose, Halston star Krysta Rodriguez, Tony Award nominees Derek Klena, Jennifer Damiano, Kathryn Gallagher, and Disney legend Jodi Benson, as well as Nashville star Kyle Dean Massey, Anastasia star Christy Altomare, Smash star Andy Mientus, Moulin Rouge star Ashley Loren, and Frozen stars Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby.

Rauhala co-founded the Write Out Loud songwriting competition with Mean Girls Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman, which is currently in its fourth season of supporting the next generation of composers. Additionally, he is an Original Programming Producer at 54 Below, where he has created hundreds of sold-out concerts, including the Broadway Loves Series, that has famously honored Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and many more beloved pop icons.