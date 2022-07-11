Ben Joyce and Amber Davies Join the West End Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE

A new cast has been announced for BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical from 17 August 2022, as the show goes into its second year at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End, currently booking to 12 February 2023. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical had its opening night in London on Monday 13 September 2021 and will open on Broadway in 2023 with further plans to rollout internationally.

Ben Joyce, a recent graduate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, who made his professional debut last year as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys in the West End, will play Marty McFly, joining Tony Award-winning Roger Bart who continues in the role of Dr Emmett Brown. Amber Davies (9 to 5 in the West End and Bring it On: The Musical, UK tour) will play Lorraine Baines McFly, Oliver Nicholas (All Kinds of Limbo, Sundowning & Museum of Austerity for the National Theatre) will play George McFly, Jordan Benjamin (Hairspray at the London Coliseum) will play Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson (2022 graduate of The Urdang Academy) will play Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, UK and Ireland tour) will play Jennifer Parker and Gary Trainor (Dewey Finn in School of Rock, West End and USA tour, Beautiful, West End, I Can't Sing, West End) will play Strickland. Will Haswell will continue as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd will continue as Linda McFly.

New to the ensemble will be Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Georgia Tapp and Charley Warburton, joining Amy Barker, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Melissa Rose, Justin Thomas and Tavio Wright.

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music's Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 3 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by half a million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.