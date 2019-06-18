BWW VIDEO: Watch Rachel Tucker Perform At The Opening of the New Theatre Cafe

Jun. 18, 2019  

London's first theatre-themed café, The Theatre Café, has opened its second stagey venue on St Martin's Lane.

The Theatre Café's original location is on Shaftesbury Avenue and opened in 2015. Following its success, the new location opened its doors on 14 June - with a special performance by Come From Away's Rachel Tucker. Watch the video below!

The Theatre Café is operated by London Theatre Bookings, London's largest independent ticket agent.

The Shaftesbury Avenue site will continue to operate as a 'grab and go' coffee shop, being rebranded as The Theatre Café Expresso.

You can find out more about the new venue here

Visit the Theatre Café's website

Book tickets to Come From Away in the West End

