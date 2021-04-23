BWW Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Laurence Batley Theatre Online

The Importance of Being Earnest is probably Oscar Wilde's best-known play. Now over a century old, the satirisation of society's desire for wealth and status holds true today. Now adapted by Yasmeen Khan, the story moves to the north of a modern-day, multi-cultural England where the cast is focused on social media, numbers of followers and Nando's.

Algernon and Jack become Algy and Jamil; Algy is a self-obsessed and moderately successful actor who volunteers to mentor Jamil, a struggling actor who has created a vlog under the name Ernie to reinforce his northern and working-class roots to appeal for work.

Jamil falls for social media-obsessed Gul, but to progress the relationship, he must impress her mother, the imperious Mrs Begum, who is unimpressed with both his background and lack of followers. Simultaneously, Algy must persuade Gul's relative Safina that his own amorous intensions are real and that he wants her to act in one of his shows. After a catalogue of misunderstandings and self-discovery, the ending is suitably happy for all.

The social expectations of romantic relationships and being true to yourself in Wilde's work are reflected well in the production, with the focus shifting to the world of film and TV work. This allows a very believable take on the egos and disappointments of this world with fun additions from Khan of Jamil's terrible agent, an excruciating and rather overlong Zoom audition and highly awkward TV interview.

Gurjeet Singh is very likable as the vulnerable and slightly needy Jamil, feeling his way towards realising his true identity. The friendship between him and Tom Dixon's smug Algy is heartfelt and convincing.

As a very confident Gul, Nikki Patel shines as the assured and assertive young woman. Her character is less pretentious than some incarnations of Gwendoline and she retains a cool head.

Director Mina Anwar also plays status-fixated property developer Mrs Begum with dramatic flourish. Melanie Marshall has great fun as Miss Prism, reincarnated as a New Age life-coach with tips such as 'felt tip Feng Shui'.

Harriet Thorpe is a comic highlight as Jamil's constantly distracted and aloof agent Alison, half-heartedly trying to reassure her client, while talking to someone else much more important. Hugh Dennis and Sindhu Vee also make appearances as a pair of breakfast TV presenters who clearly hate each other.

Some of Wilde's biting satire is lost in this modern version; for example, fart jokes and wise council from drag queens were never part of his repertoire. Purists may find the constant references to current pop culture grating, but the reworking feels like a fresh take on the tale and is performed with wit and pace. Khan also adds in her own satire with comments and astute observations about culture and ethnicity.

Khan and Anwar have given the production the deliberate feel of a sitcom; most of the play is underscored with comic sound effects and Dave Bintley's instrumental music, the set looks slightly rickety and the camera work is not always completely steady. Overall, this fits nicely with the satire of the adaptation.

Ultimately, this adaptation is warmly silly, showing some very funny moments and a big heart.

The Importance of Being Earnest is streaming until May 4

Photo Credit: Yasmeen Khan