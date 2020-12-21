BWW Review: ONE NIGHT ONLY PRESENTS... COME FROM AWAY

One Night Only presents Come From Away is the fourth event in the virtual series, which reunites cast and creatives from hit musicals. The one-off exclusive events enable fans to experience said shows on a deeper level and even allow them to interact with other audience members and meet the special guests in a virtual stage door setting.

The pre- and post-show engagement on the Remo platform is always a very exciting part of the evening's proceedings and is unique in its offering. You can get involved as much or as little as you want; you have full control.

Produced by SimG Productions and Musical Theatre Radio, we are treated to panel discussions with a number of international cast members from Come From Away, along with several creatives who talk about the show from its conception, right up to its present-day success.

There is even an incredible moment when the "real life" Diane and Nick, two characters upon which the story is based, step onto the virtual stage to express their joy for the piece, which has turned their life experience into a theatrical reality for the world to witness.

Simon Greiff once again hosts the event with his warm and directorial manner, ensuring everything moves along smoothly and asking pressing questions to the guests. Each section of the event feels fulfilling and the two musical numbers, ironically cut from the finished product, are welcome additions to the programme.

It is inspiring to hear the writers, David Hein and Irene Sankoff , talk about their creative process in turning this true-life event into a piece of theatre and the influences they took from Newfoundland when it came to setting the words to music.

Producers Michael Rubinoff and Sue Frost also talk so passionately about the musical, which is now a hit across the globe. There is even a rumbling of excitement when talking about the Melbourne production re-opening next month.

Following this event, I feel entirely uplifted and humbled to have witnessed such conversations. Like the story, which is based on humanity and kindness, the interaction between the guests felt very special.

The collaborative nature of the piece is clearly replicated in the relationships off stage as well. Director Christopher Ashley Kelly Devine (responsible for musical staging) and Musical Supervisor Ian Eisendrath even said they are working on four new projects together at the moment!

This event is the perfect show companion for fans but if, like myself, you haven't seen the stage production yet (shame on me!), it's made me want to book up straight away to go and see it.

This is by far the best One Night Only event so far and Come From Away is the perfect show for now, at a time when we need that togetherness and unity.