BWW Review: G(L)ORY, Hen And Chickens Theatre

Bobby - like any streaming website subscriber - has been lured into a world of true crime. He's watched countless documentaries, series, and films about sick minds and sadistic individuals, like millions of other people.

G(l)ory explores modern fascination with violence and the intrinsic consequences that a heavy consumption of such material might have on the weaker portion of public. Ocular 7 Productions devise an intriguing piece that challenges the media's feeding off of people's obsession with death and killing.

Bobby is the company, and the company is Bobby - therefore making the character as universal as it seems possible to be. By donning a bright pink ribbon at the wrist, they become the unfortunate millennial and lead each other's incarnation through a riveting narrative that unfolds with a captivating movement direction (by Chelsea Leggatt).

The audience watch on as Bobby's fixation overwhelms them and outside forces make him implode in cruel fashion. Eleanor Bloomfield builds a solid soundscape that transfers the characters from place to place in naturalistic form. The piece is, however, anything but. The employment of physical acting to convey a collection of actions dips into the public's own imaginary and requires their own commitment to build the story.

G(l)ory doesn't take a stand on crime-based entertainment, but simply asks a string of questions presenting a conceivable scenario. The recent permission and validation to enjoy the acts of killers (or the likes) given by the media is a gripping and thought-provoking subject and the company turn it into an appealing theatrical reflection.

G(l)ory runs at the Hen and Chickens Teatre until 13 August as part of Camden Fringe.





