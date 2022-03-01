BWW Review: AN HOUR AND A HALF LATE, Richmond Theatre

Retirement concerns and empty-nest syndrome will be familiar issues to many and are ripe for both exploration and satire. Despite these juicy subjects, Belinda Lang's adaptation of Gérald Sibleyras and Jean Dell's comedy An Hour And A Half Late, has amusing moments, but fails to make a lasting impression.

In an immaculate living room in Chiswick, Peter sits on his sofa waiting for his wife, Laura, to get ready so they can go to a dinner party. However, Laura isn't keen. Her children have left home and she is feeling useless and bereft. What follows is a war of words filled with confessions and damaging revelations.

Unlike Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage, this production retains overall politeness and the humour never gets much deeper into the issues, leaving it feeling like an elongated sitcom episode. The discussion about affairs reveals the French origins of the play and doesn't quite sit in West London. Jokes about man-buns and quinoa are well-delivered, but fail to fill enough of the ninety minute show.

The actors do very well with the material. Janie Dee tries to give depth to Laura's rather cliqued character; she is an indulged middle-aged woman whose children have left home, leaving her questioning what she has achieved in her life. To create something interesting in her life, she has created a fake long-term affair, but it is very hard to feel sympathy that she feels the Farrow and Ball-painted walls are closing in on her.

Dee has lovely chemistry with Griff Rhys Jones, who is engaging and comfortable as Peter. Rhys Jones' depiction of a husband desperately trying to cheer up his increasingly morose wife so they can go out for a nice dinner will resonate with many. His desires are simpler; he has enjoyed their life together and is now looking forward to eating well after he sells his share of the business. Underneath Laura's wobbles, sits a strong partnership and affection.

Belinda Lang, who played Laura alongside Jones' late partner Mel Smith in 2006, directs with pace, but the problem is that the couple are hard to care about. Their lives and surroundings are those of unapologetic wealth and privilege, with no discernible problems or issues. Peter repeatedly declares how rich he is and Laura moans about giving up her political activism to be a wife and mother, but also admits to having been contented in her role. Decrying the toughness of her situation while having three staff to help is unlikely to endear her to much of the audience. The glib ending where someone else is left clear up the mess they have created also leaves a sour taste.

Fotini Dimou's beautiful set design is a highly accurate reflection of the type of living room that Laura and Peter would have; immaculate wooden floorboards, plush mustard-coloured sofas, dark blue walls and carefully positioned artwork and ornaments. It's a shame the content of the play is not as full of interest.

An Hour And A Half Late is at Richmond Theatre until 5 March, then moves to Theatre Royal Brighton

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner