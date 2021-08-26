BWW Interview: Alice Frankham Talks NHS THE MUSICAL at Theatre Royal Plymouth

Alice Frankham was most recently seen in the Derby Theatre/Queen's Theatre Hornchurch production of One Man, Two Guvnors as Rachel Crabbe. She is now appearing in NHS The Musical at Theatre Royal Plymouth. Frankham spoke to BroadwayWorld about the show.

Who inspired you most growing up?

Gosh, I'd have to say Harry Potter and Celine Dion!

How have you found returning to this stage after the last year and a half, particularly to NHS The Musical, a show so relevant to the UK's response to the pandemic?

Other than the very real fear that I've forgotten how to act (!), it feels apt that my first job on stage since the pandemic is one that acknowledges what the country (and of course the NHS) has been through in the last year and a half. It feels very reflective.

What drew you to the project?

I'm always drawn to musical comedy, especially if it has a political edge. This show sounded really audacious and right up my street.

The show is, rightly so, offering discounted tickets to NHS staff - why is that important to you personally?

It goes without saying that NHS workers are being offered discounted tickets for this show. It would feel almost sacrilegious if they weren't. I actually broke my finger during my first week of rehearsals in Plymouth and the treatment I received from the NHS was second to none. What was most incredible was that it was all done with a smile, even at 9:30pm on a Tuesday evening when they were draining blood from my fingernail!

Alice Frankham

What's your favourite thing about Jillian, who you play in the show?

Jillian is an eternal optimist, a very sunny person. I like that about her.

What can audiences expect?

This is a show like no other I have ever seen or been in. It puts the NHS under the microscope. It's big, it's loud and there are some very catchy tunes. If you didn't think hospitals were funny, we'll prove you wrong!

How have you found getting to grips with the medical jargon?

I have a song with another cast member which consists entirely of medical conditions - it's absolutely fascinating, but it's a good job neither of us is a hypochondriac because we've had to look up a lot of them.

Any advice for aspiring performers?

My advice would be this: if you can think of anything else you like as much a performing, do that instead! In all seriousness though, if you truly love performing, put all your blood, sweat and tears into it and the rewards will be immeasurable.

If you did work for the NHS, what type of role would you want to have?

I've worked a lot with children who have special needs so it would definitely have to be something in paediatrics. That or tropical diseases, so I'd get to see some really weird stuff...

Why should people come to NHS The Musical?

Come down to the beautiful - and very Covid-safe - Theatre Royal Plymouth, for a night of fun, a night of song, and a night of celebration of our wonderful and indomitable NHS.

NHS The Musical at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 17 September