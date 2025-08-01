BURLESQUE West End Production Takes Out Loan; Currently in £6m Debt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stage has reported that producers of Burlesque in the West End have taken out a loan secured against the production’s assets. Recent accounts filed revealed debts of more than £6 million, much of which came from the show's original 2023 run in Manchester.

BroadwayWorld recently reported on the production's backstage challenges, including concerns over working hours, conditions, and costume readiness since opening at the Savoy Theatre earlier this month.

Multiple sources indicated that some costumes were not completed in time for the show's first performances, and that cast members have raised concerns related to their working environment.

The new musical adaptation is currently playing for a limited season until Saturday 6 September 2025 at London's Savoy Theatre. The theatre's next production is already scheduled, with Paddington the Musical opening on 1 November.

Burlesque The Musical has a book by Steve Antin and is produced by Antin alongside Adam Paulden, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, and Clint Culpepper. The executive producer is Christina Aguilera, who starred in the original 2010 film on which the musical is based.