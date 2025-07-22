Equity Responds To BURLESQUE Cast Concerns Over Costumes and Work Environment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a new report in The Stage, the West End production of Burlesque The Musical is facing reported backstage challenges, including concerns over working hours, conditions, and costume readiness since opening at the Savoy Theatre earlier this month.

Multiple sources indicate that some costumes were not completed in time for the show's first performances, and that cast members have raised concerns related to their working environment.

An Equity spokesperson said in a statement, “Equity is engaging with both members and the producers over a number of issues that have been raised with us. Our West End official is in close contact with members, and members can seek further support by contacting Equity direct, as needed.”

The musical has undergone significant changes since its original 2023 run in Manchester. While the Manchester staging featured Nick Winston as director and choreographer, Soutra Gilmour as set designer, Ryan Dawson Laight as Costume Designer, Jack Knowles on lighting design, and songwriter Diane Warren credited on the creative team, many of those roles have been reassigned for the West End run.

In London, cast member Todrick Hall is credited as both director and choreographer, with Nate Bertone handling set design, Marco Marco on costumes, and Rory Beaton on lighting. Warren is no longer listed as part of the creative team.

Burlesque The Musical has a book by Steve Antin and is produced by Antin alongside Adam Paulden, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, and Clint Culpepper. The executive producer is Christina Aguilera, who starred in the original 2010 film on which the musical is based.

Producers have declined to comment.

