BBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The Public

The studios are planned to open in late 2025

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 4 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

BBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The Public

The new BBC Music Studios in East Bank – planned to open in late 2025 – will include tailored spaces designed to accommodate the world’s biggest musical acts and ensembles.

Providing listeners with unparalleled access, the new studios will also be open to the public, featuring a library housing the largest sheet music collection in the world. It will be host to classical, pop and choral music and will accommodate the requirements of the BBC Performing Groups. It will also host music sessions from the likes of Radio 1 Live Lounge through to BBC Proms rehearsals, Radio 3 concerts, and special performances from the BBC Pop music stations, with the public invited to attend.

Moving the BBC Music Studios from Maida Vale is also part of a wider partnership with the V&A, Sadler’s Wells, UCL and UAL’s London College of Fashion to create London’s newest creative quarter, East Bank. This partnership has also extended to the local community, where the BBC has been supporting East London talent through a programme of music education and outreach including local apprenticeships such as the STEP traineeship.

Image Credit: BBC



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Ian McKellen and Roger Allam Will Bring FRANK AND PERCY to The Other Palace Photo
Ian McKellen and Roger Allam Will Bring FRANK AND PERCY to The Other Palace

Ben Weatherill’s new comedy, Frank and Percy, starring Ian McKellen (Percy) and Roger Allam (Frank) and directed by Sean Mathias, will have a limited London season at The Other Palace from Friday 8 September until Sunday 3 December.

2
Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End Photo
Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End

Exclusive Presale on Dear England: book by 15 August. The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn.

3
UK Premiere of MALEVO Comes to Sadlers Wells in October Photo
UK Premiere of MALEVO Comes to Sadler's Wells in October

In a blistering and exhilarating take on the traditional Argentine Malambo, Malevo brings its blazing raw talent to the UK for the very first time. This dynamic all-male troupe has created a performance that not only pushes the Malambo style beyond its limits but gives audiences an extraordinary visual and sensory experience unlike any other.

4
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger  Photo
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger 

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West EndExclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End
Rachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in LondonRachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Tickets From £24 for TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other PalaceTickets From £24 for TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace
Fringe Performers ALPHABET SOUP Stay in Nuclear Bunker to Combat Accommodation CostsFringe Performers ALPHABET SOUP Stay in Nuclear Bunker to Combat Accommodation Costs

Videos

Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
EL MAGO POP

Recommended For You