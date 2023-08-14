BBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The Public

The new BBC Music Studios in East Bank – planned to open in late 2025 – will include tailored spaces designed to accommodate the world’s biggest musical acts and ensembles.

Providing listeners with unparalleled access, the new studios will also be open to the public, featuring a library housing the largest sheet music collection in the world. It will be host to classical, pop and choral music and will accommodate the requirements of the BBC Performing Groups. It will also host music sessions from the likes of Radio 1 Live Lounge through to BBC Proms rehearsals, Radio 3 concerts, and special performances from the BBC Pop music stations, with the public invited to attend.

Moving the BBC Music Studios from Maida Vale is also part of a wider partnership with the V&A, Sadler’s Wells, UCL and UAL’s London College of Fashion to create London’s newest creative quarter, East Bank. This partnership has also extended to the local community, where the BBC has been supporting East London talent through a programme of music education and outreach including local apprenticeships such as the STEP traineeship.

Image Credit: BBC