BATMAN (AKA NAOMI'S DEATH SHOW) to Open at the Pleasance Theatre This Month
BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) is a stage play and live storytelling piece exploring death, grief, love, art, religion, fish, and Batman.
Chronic Insanity and Little but Fierce will present the debut of award-winning playwright Naomi Westerman's newest show BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show)".
"A woman walks down a blossom-lined street, a knife clutched in her pocket. She's on her way to confront the man who killed her mother."
BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) is a stage play and live storytelling piece exploring death, grief, love, art, religion, fish, and Batman, with the audience choosing the direction of the story.
In May 2018, writer-performer Naomi Westerman's mother died very suddenly. This autobiographical true story follows her quest to uncover the truth about her mother's death, and enact justice - some might say vengeance - on those responsible.
BATMAN is an interactive live storytelling show that is not quite a play, and not quite a solo show. Join Naomi for an exploration of death, grief, bereavement, art, and fish. Eat cake, play Death Bingo, explore an underwater mansion, and participate (or not!) in an in-person shiva ceremony.
BATMAN runs at the Pleasance Theatre in North London between 21-26th November, ahead of a longer run in 2023.
