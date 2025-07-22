BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL Comes to Over 450 Cinemas Across The UK This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Halloween, witness theÂ world premiere cinema eventÂ ofÂ Bat Out of Hell: The Musicalâ€”starring the explosive cast of the West End production!

For the very first time, Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's iconic rock musical blazes onto the big screen, launching in cinemas from Thursday 30th October.

Experience the adrenaline, the passion, and the power of one of rock's most legendary storiesâ€”as it makes its global cinematic debut. Whether you're a lifelong theatre fan or a devoted Meat Loaf enthusiast, this exclusive event will reignite your love for rock like never before.

Following a triumphant UK tour this summer,Â Bat Out of Hell: The MusicalÂ now roars into cinemas for the very first time featuring the thunderous West End cast and delivering Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hitsâ€”I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),Â Paradise by the Dashboard Light,Â Two Out of Three Ain't Bad,Â Dead Ringer for Love, and, of course,Â the iconic Bat Out of Hell.

Step into the dystopian city of Obsidian, where a rebellious gang called The Lost can never grow old. At the heart of this rock opera is a fiery romance between their leader, Strat, and Raven, the sheltered daughter of the city's tyrannical ruler, Falcoâ€”a love story as defiant as the music itself.

Expect a full-throttle experience with a live eight-piece rock band, stunning multi-level staging, and dazzling new production elements that transport you from Raven's bedroom to the rebellious underground world of The Lost.