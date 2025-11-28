BABYFACE - THE FIECE WRESTLING MUSICAL to Have Work-in-Progress Performance

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A work-in-progress performance of BABYFACE – THE FIERCE WRESTLING MUSICAL, written by Seiriol Davies is set to be presented with an 11-strong cast comprising musical theatre performers and professional wrestlers. This one-off performance will be presented as part of Storyhouse Queer festival on Wednesday 11 February 2026, will be the very first time audiences can buy tickets to see this show. Tickets are £15 and on sale to the public from 11.00am tomorrow, Friday 28 November.

BABYFACE is the rags-to-spandex story of best friends Gruff and Rezi, two tender queer souls from Rhyl, climbing the ranks of an industry where selling your persona is everything. Gruff wants to be a poet but his Nanna Dela needs money to keep the local bailiffs at bay; so Gruff must follow the path of his late grandad, the legendary wrestler Rhyl Dryll. Rezi wants to be the first ever female wrestling world champion. But can their friendship survive this crazy, sweaty, hyper-charged world? Will they turn into villains, or will they be… Babyfaces?

Fusing musical theatre and pro-wrestling (yes, with ACTUAL wrestling in an ACTUAL ring!) it’s a laugh-out-loud thrill ride that asks: in a polarised world, what happens when your need for community conflicts with your urge to WIN?

BABYFACE has been in development for three years and was presented in May 2025 in Birmingham as part of BEAM2025, a national showcase of new musicals. Producer Jafar Iqbal has now partnered with leading West End production company PW Productions.

Seiriol Davies said: “This will be a work-in-progress performance of a sizeable chunk of the show. Audiences have the chance to be in at the ground floor of this explosive new musical, seeing it in its rawest, earliest form. There may be casualties! (for insurance purposes we must stress: there will be very few casualties). Get the chance to say you were there at the start! For me it’s terrifying… and electrifying!!”

It follows the success of Davies’ How To Win Against History, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016, returning in 2025, winning The Stage Edinburgh Award and receiving critical acclaim, including:

Seiriol Davies is a writer, composer and performer from Anglesey. As well as How to Win Against History, Seiriol has written shows including Milky Peaks (Theatr Clwyd and touring), Betty! A Sort of Musical with Maxine Peake (Manchester Royal Exchange) and Branwen:Dadeni for the Donald Gordon Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre (as co-writer). They have also created work with companies such as Punchdrunk, English National Opera, The Gate Theatre, Underbling & Vow, The Unicorn Theatre and Le Gateau Chocolat. Currently, Seiriol is developing a musical with Hijinx, a queer medieval Shakespearian epic about Henry the Fifth and Welsh folk hero Owain Glyndwr, entitled Sweet Henry Vee with the Birmingham Rep, and Charles Actual Dickens and the Death Ship of Gold with Francesca Moody Productions.

Storyhouse Queer is a week-long community festival held in partnership with Chester Pride celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Chester and beyond with film, performances, workshops and more.