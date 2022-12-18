Austin Pendleton & Barbara Bleier to Make London Debut at The Pheasantry in January

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Austin Pendleton & Barbara Bleier will make their London cabaret debut with "Barbara and Austin Sing Steve & Oscar, and then some......" at The Pheasantry in Chelsea (152 King's Road, Chelsea, London). The show will run for two nights only, on Friday and Saturday, January 13th & 14th, 2023. Doors open 6:30 p.m and showtime is at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00.

Friday, January 13th: https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com/whats-on/choose-seats/barbara-bleier-and-austin-pendleton/5916081020208

Saturday, January 14th: https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com/whats-on/choose-seats/barbara-bleier-and-austin-pendleton/5916081020408

ABOUT BARBARA AND AUSTIN:

The celebrated duo, just nominated for Best Duo as part of the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier will be making their London Debut with AUSTIN & BARBARA sing STEVE and OSCAR, and then some..., featuring the songs of Stephen Sondheim and Oscar Hammerstein, and selections from the American Songbook, on January 13th and 14th at the popular Chelsea haunt, THE PHEASANTRY.

Pendleton and Bleier have each had their own history with the music and the composers, and, in addition to the songs, they give the audience an historical and experiential perspective for the music. Their musical choices include well known and lesser known works by these artists. Austin's work in London, has included directing 'Detroit" by Lisa D'Amour at the National Theater and co-starring in the film "Piccadilly Jim" with Brenda Blethyn. Barbara's London visits have been as a tourist, but she is thrilled to be debuting in this show with her longtime singing partner, a bucket list desire.

The evening will be performed in two acts. The first act are selections from Sondheim and Hammerstein, and the second act will consist of works by other well-known American composers/lyricists, such as Richard Rodgers, Amanda McBroom, Richard Maltby and David Shire, Michele Brourman and John Bucchino, among others, with several unpublished songs being given their first London performance.

In addition Award Winning Musical Director/Arranger/Singer, Paul Greenwood, just nominated for a Best Musical Director Award as part of the Broadway World Cabaret Awards, joins us.

Director: Barbara Maier Gustern

Photo Credit: JR Clarke

The Pheasantry, Chelsea | London Cabaret Venue (pizzaexpresslive.com)

http://www.BarbaraBleier.com

 



