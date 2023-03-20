Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade Theatre

Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade Theatre

Big Aunty – the first home produced show of the spring season – will play in The Belgrade’s B2 auditorium from Monday 24 April – Saturday 6 May.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh ('Anna of Cleves' in Six the Musical in the West End and on UK tour) and Kieran Hamilton-Amos (recently seen as 'Grimeboy' in Grimeboy at the Birmingham Rep) will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell (Fighting Irish, Seaview, Freeman). The production will also feature a seven-person ensemble choir, drawn from the talent in the local community.

Big Aunty - the first home produced show of the spring season - will play in The Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Monday 24 April - Saturday 6 May, with a press night on Wednesday 26 April.

Big Aunty's dead. Her funeral's back in Jamaica, where she returned some years ago. The children she brought up together long ago, but have lost touch and gone their separate ways, are now forced to come together again, all these years later.

Big Aunty was the matriarch - a Mum to some, a 'second' Mum to others. She took in waifs and strays from reckless parents when they had nowhere else to go, and she gave them a home. But now she's gone and there's a Big Aunty-shaped hole in everyone's world.

Now they'll need to confront, not just each other, but their difficult pasts, and uncertain futures.

Can they finally lay their differences to rest along with Big Aunty?

This darkly comic family drama is alive with ideas and emotions that connect us all; offering a welcome opportunity to gather and reflect on challenging times, and how we can find a path to resolution.

Birmingham-born Alexia McIntosh trained at the Birmingham School of Acting, and then went on to enjoy success as part of the 'Queedom' playing 'Anna of Cleves' in Six The Musical in the West End and then on UK tour. Other stage credits include 'Tina/Nunn' in Sister Act at the Gordon Craig Theatre, 'Obax' in Opera For The Unknown Woman at the Fuel Theatre, 'Chief Weasel' in Wind In The Willows at the Old Rep Theatre, 'Abiola' in Save Our School Dinners...Jamie!! at the Belgrade Theatre and Old Rep Theatre and 'Rosa' in Godiva Rocks at Belgrade Theatre.

Keiren Hamilton-Amos was also born and raised in Birmingham and studied Applied Performance at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Since graduating Keiren has been a part of varying National and International tours for many prestigious theatres and he is a long term member of Strictly Arts Theatre Company. Keiren most recently played GRIMEBOY in Grimeboy at the Birmingham Rep, Edgar in of 'Tom's Midnight Garden' with Theatre by the Lake and TV debut in upcoming BBC/Netflix CHAMPION

Appointed Belgrade Creative Director in 2022, after holding the post of one of three Co-Artistic Directors of the theatre for 2021 for City of Culture Year 2021, Corey Campbell is also Artistic Director of Strictly Arts Theatre Company, formerly supported by the Belgrade's Springboard talent development programme. Through productions such as Green Leaves Fall and the critically acclaimed, Edinburgh sell-out show Freeman, Strictly Arts used their collaborative, devising process to bring stories from real people to the stage, building long-lasting relationships with audiences through targeted workshop and outreach programmes, with a particular focus on African and Caribbean communities.

Corey Campbell explains, "As a devising artist, I often use theatre to help express who I am, but right now I see so many people in the same place as me. A lot of us have experienced loss over the last couple of years - it feels like the whole country is mourning.

"But as the character, Big Aunty, might say: "There is no resurrection without death", and I'm now reaching a place where I can experience some joy through the pain of loved ones lost.

"I hope Big Aunty will offer hope to people who are also on this journey forwards, and that it will give all of us an opportunity to come together and share the experience in the unique way only theatre can provide - to laugh and cry, to heal and forgive. Live, laugh, love."

Big Aunty is produced by The Belgrade Theatre, directed and devised by Corey Campbell with Sarah Githugu as assistant director, Claire Winfield as set designer, Joe Hornsby as lighting designer, Auden Allan as sound designer and Emma Barber as casting director. Joelle Ikwa is the community producer and choir leader.




Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III Photo
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III
Check out rehearsal photos of Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Richard III starring Adjoa Andoh.
Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H. Photo
Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.
The Royal Court Theatre has announced it will present four new works between April and August 2023 as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer in 2024.
Mountview Announces the Worlds First Degree in Intimacy Practice Photo
Mountview Announces the World's First Degree in Intimacy Practice
Intimacy on Set and Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the launch of the world’s first degree in Intimacy Practice. The two-year course has been developed with leading Intimacy Practitioner Ita O’Brien, in conjunction with O’Brien’s company Intimacy on Set. Mountview is working with the University of East Anglia as its validating partner.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024 Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024
The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to booking for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London’s Palace Theatre. Check out the new booking dates here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD IIIPhotos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III
March 20, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos of Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Richard III starring Adjoa Andoh.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024
March 20, 2023

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to booking for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London’s Palace Theatre. Check out the new booking dates here!
Photos: Go Inside THE OLIVIER AWARDS 2023 WITH MASTERCARD NOMINEES' CELEBRATIONPhotos: Go Inside THE OLIVIER AWARDS 2023 WITH MASTERCARD NOMINEES' CELEBRATION
March 19, 2023

On Friday 17 March, the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard hosted their Nominees’ Celebration, in partnership with Cunard at The Londoner hotel, the world's first super boutique hotel in the heart of London's theatre district. Notable nominees such as Rose Ayling-Ellis, Beverley Knight, Rob Madge, Rafe Spall and Giles Terera were in attendance, among many of the other nominated theatre makers. Check out the photos here!
GRIMM to Play Grimsby's Docks Beer and The BargeGRIMM to Play Grimsby's Docks Beer and The Barge
March 19, 2023

Grimsby native, Evangeline Henderson, and Sugar Punch bring the world of immersive theatre to Grimsby with a story about its forgotten heritage, the families of fishermen and trawlers that made it.
Broadway's D. Sabella To Bring THE RAZZLE DAZZLE OF CHICAGO To The PheasantryBroadway's D. Sabella To Bring THE RAZZLE DAZZLE OF CHICAGO To The Pheasantry
March 18, 2023

Broadway's David Sabella will bring his solo show The Razzle Dazzle of Chicago to The Pheasantry April 21-22, 2023 7PM.
share