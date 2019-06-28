Additional Adam Kay Show Added To LIVE AT THE RSC: Comedy Festival

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay will now share entries from his diaries as a junior doctor across two "electrifying" shows of stand-up and music at the Royal Shakespeare Company's Live at the RSC: Comedy Festival.

Further acts have also been announced for the brand-new Comedy Festival, in association with Underbelly, including astonishing improvised ventriloquism from Nina Conti, "first class comic" political satirist Matt Forde, multi-award winning British musical comedy duo Flo and Joan and award-winning stand-up and radio host Alun Cochrane, who will join the variety shows across the two-week festival.

Adam Kay said:

'One thing I've always said about the RSC - they need to have more doctors telling horrific medical anecdotes. How nice to be finally proved right. I'm absolutely delighted to be bringing THIS IS GOING TO HURT to Stratford-Upon-Avon for two shows.'

The rest of the festival includes solo shows and mixed bill shows with performances from Carl Donnelly (Mock the Week, Russell Howard's Good News), Fin Taylor (Roast Battle, 8 out of 10 Cats), Sarah Keyworth (Dark Horse, The Now Show), Bridget Christie (What Now? Because You Demanded It), Rhys Nicholson (Live at the BBC), Felicity Ward (The Guilty Feminist, Live at the Apollo), Milton Jones (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo), Hal Cruttenden (Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You), Ivo Graham (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo), Phil Wang (Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You?), Zoe Lyons (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week), Darren Harriott (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central), Desiree Burch (Have I Got News For You, Frankie Boyle's New World Order) and Rhys James (Mock the Week, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central).

The programme, which runs from Thurs 12 to Sat 21 September, forms part of Live at the RSC, which offers audiences the best in new music and comedy.

Underbelly last visited the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in 2015 with Comedy Hullabaloo, a five-day festival which saw over 5,000 visitors watch 25 of the UK's best comedians in iconic and intimate settings across Stratford-upon-Avon.

Ticket sales are live now.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Thu 12 Sept 7.15pm

Live comedy in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre Stratford-upon-Avon with MC Carl Donnelly joined by Bridget Christie, Fin Taylor, Rhys Nicholson and Sarah Keyworth.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Sat 14 Sept 8pm

Live comedy at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre with MC Alun Cochrane joined by Milton Jones, Matt Forde, Flo and Joan and Suzi Ruffell.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Thu 19 Sept 7.15pm

Live comedy in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre Stratford-upon-Avon with MC Ivo Graham joined by Hal Cruttenden, Nina Conti, Phil Wang and Zoe Lyons.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Fri 20 Sept 7.15pm

Live comedy at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre with MC Felicity Ward joined by Darren Harriott, Desiree Burch, Rhys James and Rory Bremner.

ADAM KAY: THIS IS GOING TO HURT

Sat 21 Sept, 6pm and 8pm

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this "electrifying" (Guardian) evening of stand-up and music.

The accompanying book, This is Going to Hurt is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a BBC series. Copies will be available to buy and for signature after the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You