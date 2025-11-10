Adam Riches Returns To Park Theatre January 2026 With Sell-Out Show JIMMY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Adam Riches will return to Park Theatre in January 2026 with his critically acclaimed and sell-out show Jimmy. Following a hit run at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a previous sold-out engagement at Park Theatre earlier this year, Jimmy is back for a limited run.

Written by Adam Riches and directed by Tom Parry, Jimmy dives deep into the life and mind of tennis legend Jimmy Connors. The show is a fast-paced, funny, and intensely physical one-man performance that takes audiences inside the psyche of a swaggering, ageing alpha in crisis — a man who refuses to go quietly.

Set in 1991 during Connors’ unforgettable comeback at the US Open, Jimmy explores the story of a once-great champion fuelled by ghosts of his past and the defiance that made him a sporting icon. “This is a great story about getting old, getting angry, and getting even,” Riches says. “It’s a tale that I hope can capture and entertain an audience in the same way it has captured and entertained me.”

Riches, known for his high-energy, character-driven comedy, is a Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award winner for Best Comedy Show (2011). His live work includes The Adam Riches Experience (UK tour), The Beakington Town Hall Murders, and The Guys Who. His television appearances include 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Detectorists (BBC Four), Top Coppers (BBC Three), Horrible Histories (BBC One), and Drunk History (Comedy Central).

Earlier this year, Riches was seen portraying Michael Ball in the five-star comedy juggernaut Adam Riches and John Kearns ARE Ball & Boe, which enjoyed multiple extensions and sold-out performances, including a run at Soho Theatre Walthamstow.

Jimmy will play Park Theatre, London, beginning January 2026. For tickets and performance details, visit parktheatre.co.uk/event/jimmy.