Adam Cooper Returns To New Adventures In THE RED SHOES

New Adventures has announced that Adam Cooper and Ashley Shaw will star in the return of Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of "THE RED SHOES". The tour opens on Monday 18 November at Theatre Royal Plymouth and runs until Saturday 23 November, before visiting The Lowry, Salford, from Tuesday 26 November to Saturday 30 November; ahead of a seven-week Christmas season at Sadler's Wells, London, from Tuesday 3 December to Sunday 19 January 2020.

Also confirmed to revive their acclaimed created roles from the Original Cast are Dominic North as 'Julian', Liam Mower as 'Ivan', Michela Meazza as 'Irina', Glenn Graham as 'Grischa' and Cordelia Braithwaite who also plays 'Victoria Page'.

Full casting to be announced soon. "THE RED SHOES" will tour throughout 2020 with further tour dates to be announced.

Matthew Bourne said today "The return of Adam Cooper after 20 years is a major event in New Adventures history. Through his iconic role as The Swan, Adam is still an inspirational figure for many of my dancers so I am delighted that the current generation of company stars will get the chance to work alongside him in The Red Shoes. Adam and I have talked many times over the years about working together again so I am utterly thrilled to have finally managed to persuade him to come home to his New Adventures family in the perfect role of Boris Lermontov, another iconic role that I'm sure he will make all his own"

World famous, dancer, actor and choreographer, Adam Cooper returns to New Adventures after more than 20 years, to play the iconic role of Svengali-like Impresario 'Boris Lermontov'; and one of New Adventures much loved stars, Ashley Shaw, returns to the role of 'Victoria Page' having first created it for the 2016 World Premiere Season.

This will be the third time Adam Cooper has collaborated with Matthew Bourne. He first worked with Matthew in 1995 to create the iconic role of 'The Swan' in "Swan Lake". He played the role in London, New York, LA and Japan, for which he won a Time Out Award, Evening Standard Award, Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer and a received a Tony Award Nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Adam returned to work with Matthew Bourne a second time in 1997, creating the role of 'The Pilot' in "Cinderella" in London and LA. He also famously portrayed 'grown up Billy' dancing as 'The Swan' in the 2000 film "Billy Elliot". Adam's many theatre credits include "Singin' in the Rain", "On Your Toes" and "Guys and Dolls".

Ashley Shaw has most recently performed in the title role of Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella" in the UK, China, Japan and America. For her role as 'Victoria Page' in "THE RED SHOES" she won the Hospital Club 100 award for Theatre and Performance 2017 and the Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Female Performance 2017. Her other credits for New Adventures include: 'Aurora' in "Sleeping Beauty"; 'Lana' in "The Car Man"; 'Kim Boggs' in "Edward Scissorhands" and 'Princess Sugar' in "Nutcracker!".

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne's triumphant adaptation of the legendary film returns in 2019, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA.

"THE RED SHOES" is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, "THE RED SHOES" is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences; "THE RED SHOES" will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

"THE RED SHOES" is supported using public funds by Arts Council England.

For more information please visit: www.new-adventures.net





