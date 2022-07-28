Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies At The Age of 93

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The news was announced this morning (28 July)

Jul. 28, 2022  
Actor, singer and entertainer Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93.

Born in Oldham in 1928, Cribbins left school at 13 and found work as an assistant stage manager at a local theatre club, taking on small acting roles before serving an apprenticeship at the Oldham Repertory Theatre.

His career spanned stage and screen. In 1956, he made his West End debut in a musical production of A Comedy of Errors, moving on to a number of leading roles in plays such as Salad Days. He played Nathan Detroit in the National's Guys and Dolls, Moonface Martin in the West End revival of Anything Goes with Elaine Paige at the Prince Edward Theatre and Watty Watkins in George Gershwin's Lady, Be Good at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

He was a children's television favourite, particularly on Jackanory, which he frequently read stories on from 1966 to 1991.

Cribbins had first appeared on Doctor Who in 1966, with Peter Cushing playing the Doctor in Daleks Invasion: Earth 2150 AD. In 1974, he narrowly lost out on becoming the legendary character himself, when the part went to Tom Baker.

Becoming Catherine Tate's grandfather - after a four-decade break - made him the only actor to travel in the Tardis as two separate characters.

At the age of nearly 90, he published an autobiography looking back on his years in show business in 2018. Its title was Bernard Who? 75 Years Of Doing Absolutely Everything.

Tributes are being paid on social media, with former Doctor Who showrunner Russel T Davies posting a picture on Instagram of Cribbins on set, while saying: "I'm so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."

Bernard Cribbins OBE, actor, was born on December 29, 1928. He died on July 28 2022, aged 93



July 28, 2022

