AND BREATHE..., Ivano Turco, Lucy St Louis, and More Take Home Black British Theatre Awards

The Black British Theatre Awards (BBTAs), the UK's first award show to celebrate the excellence and influence of Black performers and creatives in the theatre industry, were held last night.

Among the big winners of the evening were Yomi Sode's play and breathe..., which received four awards, including best director for Miranda Cromwell, best production of a play, best musical director for Femi Temowo and best male actor in a play for David Jonsson.

Other big winners last night were Ivano Turco for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, and Lucy St Louis for The Phantom of the Opera.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Plays

Best male actor in a play

David Jonsson, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Best female actor in a play

Isabel Adomakoh Young, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best supporting male actor in a play

Andrew French, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best supporting female actor in a play

Aretha Ayeh, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best production of a play

and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Musicals

Best male actor in a musical

Ivano Turco, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best female actor in a musical

Lucy St Louis, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Best supporting male actor in a musical

Caleb Roberts, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best supporting female actor in a musical

Natasha May-Thomas, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best musical production

West End Musical Celebration, Palace Theatre

Creative awards

Best director for a play or musical

Miranda Cromwell, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Best musical director

Femi Temowo, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Best producer

Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, West End Musical Celebration at Palace Theatre

Best choreographer

Ingrid Mackinnon, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best dance performance in a dance production

Joseph Sissens, The Statement, Royal Ballet

Best dance production

'And Still We Dance!', Afro Dance Xplosion

Best use of innovation and technology

Ryan Carter, The Secret Society of Leading Ladies, Barn Theatre

Recognition awards for a body of work

Light and sound

Tony Gayle

Costume design

Jodie-Simone Howe

Book and lyrics

Benedict Lombe

Musical director

Ian Oakley

Casting director

Chandra Ruegg

Achievements awards

LGBTQ+ champion

Jay Perry

Best teacher of performing arts as a subject

Ashley Campbell, British Theatre Academy

Best recent graduate

Natasha May-Thomas, Urdang Academy

Lifetime achievement

Derek Griffiths MBE

The BBTAs highlight excellence and leadership within the UK theatre sector through the acknowledgement and celebration of established and emerging diverse talent. An important part of the awards is to champion the legacy of Black theatre pioneers and their visionary contributions. The BBTAs support and inspire young Black talent through award recognition and a year round outreach programme, creating an impact by facilitating pathways from the educational system into the arts and empowering diverse talent to create and tell their stories. The purpose of the movement is for Black talent to be recognised and represented throughout the UK theatre sector.

Over the past year, with many shows being streamed and/or performed live, there has been a plethora of innovative and ground-breaking theatre. The BBTAs will highlight the exceptional Black artists and creatives on and off stage during this time of national cultural recovery. The presence of Black talent in all aspects of theatre is more important than ever to ensure that the return to theatre is dynamic and diverse than ever. This year's nominees demonstrate the abundance of talent and showcase excellence across UK theatre, as well as the broader arts and cultural landscape.