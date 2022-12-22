ALL IN GOOD TIME Comes to the VAULT Festival

All in Good Time is a bold new onstage celebration of divergent perspectives of time: featuring movement, poetry, ADHD time travel, projection, (entirely optional) audience interaction, dodos, disco balls, and whatever else we have time for.

All in Good Time is joyful, playful, and brimming with imagination and wit: the perfect addition to your VAULT Festival 2023. Exploring how we all experience things - such as time - differently, it is the perfect piece for those curious about gaining a new perspective, and for anyone who enjoys thoughtful, and experimental theatre.

Made by and for neurodivergent people, All in Good Time prioritises access: as the audience you are free to create your own experience through interactive means, letting us know how you would like this experience of time to go. Don your party hats, and come along to share in the fun.