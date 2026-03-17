DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOUR AMONG THIEVES Will Be Performed at London's Eventim Apollo

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This Autumn, fantasy adventure comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will be presented live in concert at London's Eventim Apollo on 30th September.



Tickets go on sale on Friday 20th March at 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk, for the live concert performance which will see the film shown on the big screen as a live orchestra performs Lorne Balfe's dynamic score, live to the picture.

In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant all star in this epic fantasy based on Hasbro's iconic table-top game Dungeons & Dragons.



Blending action, humor, and heart, the film brings the beloved world of Dungeons & Dragons to life with spectacle and wit, appealing to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was praised for its world-building, humor, and faithful spirit of the iconic role-playing game.

About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Paramount Pictures' Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a fantasy adventure directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, inspired by the legendary tabletop role-playing game. The film follows Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), a clever bard, and a group of unlikely heroes as they navigate a high-stakes adventure filled with magical creatures, daring escapes, and unexpected alliances. At its core, the story celebrates friendship, redemption, and teamwork—hallmarks of the Dungeons & Dragons experience. The film features an expansive score by composer Lorne Balfe, whose orchestral themes heighten the adventure and emotional stakes throughout the journey. © 2023 Paramount Pictures. Hasbro, Dungeons & Dragons and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro. © 2023 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.