Applications Now Open For Bitesize Festival Vii At Riverside Studios

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Riverside Studios has announced the return of its acclaimed Bitesize Festival for 2026, with applications now open for theatre-makers, filmmakers and visual artists to take part in one of West London's most exciting platforms for new work.

Due to popular demand, Bitesize Festival returns bigger than ever with an extra fifth week. Running from 27 July – 30 August 2026, Riverside Studios will once again transform into a vibrant hub for bold new ideas, showcasing short-form theatre alongside a dedicated short film festival and a visual art exhibition from emerging and established artists alike.

Applications are open now and will close Tuesday 31 March at midnight.

Now firmly established as a highlight of the summer cultural calendar, Bitesize has become a launchpad for daring and innovative artists, offering a supportive environment in which new work can be created, tested and shared with audiences.

The festival also provides an opportunity for artists and companies who are not heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to present work in London during the summer and connect with audiences in an intimate and collaborative festival setting.

Live performances will take place across Riverside Studios' Studio 3 and River Room, presenting a diverse programme of theatre, comedy, cabaret, dance, spoken word, gig theatre and other live performance. All productions must have a maximum running time of 60 minutes, making the festival the perfect environment for punchy, inventive storytelling and creative experimentation. Selected productions will receive between one and eight performances, alongside marketing support from Riverside Studios, access to festival events and the opportunity to compete for festival awards. Artists will receive 70% of the net box office.

The second edition of the Bitesize Short Film Festival, taking place 21 – 23 August, will present a curated programme of original short films from emerging and established filmmakers. Screenings will showcase a wide range of cinematic voices and styles, while also offering opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to meet, exchange ideas and celebrate short-form storytelling. Submissions will be accepted via FilmFreeway.

Running from 6 July until the end of the festival, the Bitesize Festival Art Exhibition will transform Riverside Studios into a dynamic gallery space featuring work from emerging and established artists from across the UK and internationally. Audiences will be able to explore a wide range of styles and mediums, with many artworks available for purchase.

Rhys Williamson, Head of Programming at Riverside Studios, said, “This year, as an alternative to Edinburgh, we are running Bitesize throughout August and offering all the benefits of a new writing festival to companies and individuals staying in London. We look forward to helping nurture their work and to sharing it with our enthusiastic audiences.

The festival brings together theatre, film and visual art in a way that reflects the breadth of creativity we're proud to support at Riverside Studios.”

Successful applicants will be notified at the end of April, with shows going on sale at the end of May. The festival will open with a launch party on Friday 31 July, with an awards ceremony taking place on 29 August celebrating the standout productions and artists from across the programme.