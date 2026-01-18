A Turkish Old Matchmaking Tradition Meets the London Theatre

Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond.

Long before dating apps promised to find “the one,” matchmaking in many cultures promised the same for generations. In Turkey, it often meant mothers of brides and grooms visiting neighbours, relatives and acquaintances in search of the most suitable partner for their children. What once travelled from door to door now finds itself reimagined on a London stage.

Gelin, led by producer-actor Duru Agirbas, is a contemporary comedy adapted from a Turkish classic by İbrahim Şinasi, directed and performed by a young creative team, bringing this deeply rooted Turkish tradition to today’s London stage.

Gelin gives a voice to the female Turkish characters in the original play, but transforms the story to a modern-day London setting. Offering a culturally diverse point of views, the play harmonises Turkish culture with life in Britain today.

Themes from Şinasi’s piece, such as matchmaking customs, gender norms, and cultural expectations, are still present, but resonate with modern, female audiences from Turkey, Britain and beyond through a reframing that reflects today’s pop culture, humour and digital communications.

Following an extensive development process, including R&D at Arcola Theatre, the production is now ready to meet first audiences at Canal Café Theatre on 31 January and 1 February.

The play introduces London audiences to a familiar yet rarely explored reality: young people born and raised in the city, labelled “late” for marriage by their families, being brought together by parents who barely know them. With humour and observational clarity, Gelin turns this experience into a lively theatrical encounter that feels both specific and universal.

Created by a new generation of theatre-makers educated and working in the UK, led by Turkish artist Duru Agirbas, who is both the producer and performer, the production reflects the energy, curiosity and boldness of young artists engaging with tradition rather than avoiding it. Drawing on stories she heard growing up from her grandmother and aunts, customs spoken about but never fully understood, Agirbas chose to bring this matchmaking tradition to the stage through a contemporary, youthful lens. Written with the themes of female empowerment and a space for different generational perspectives to meet, the play blends physical performance, comedy and direct audience connection, resulting in a fast- paced and engaging night at the theatre.

With a creative team spanning Turkey, the UK, Portugal, Brazil and China, Gelin embodies collaboration across borders. Its collective vision contributes to contemporary British theatre while reinforcing London’s role as a meeting point for cultures, stories and new voices.

After its UK run, Gelin will travel to Istanbul, where it will continue its journey as an English-language production, further expanding its cross-cultural dialogue.

About the Co-Producer/Actor

Co-producer and performer Duru Agirbas was born in Moscow and spent her formative years studying in both Istanbul and Moscow. She is currently based in London, where she works as a creative producer, director, and actor.

Agirbas graduated in 2024 from University of the Arts London, BA Acting and Performance, with First Class Honours. Combining strong stage and screen experience with an emerging production practice, she is increasingly recognised as one of London’s dynamic new creative voices.

Since moving to London, she has worked in institutions such as Theatre Peckham, New Wimbledon Theatre, the V&A, and Lauderdale House, working alongside both established creatives and emerging artists.

In London, where she has lived for the past five years, Agirbas began developing Gelin with the writer Estelle Warner, drawing inspiration both from her own cultural roots and from London’s deeply embedded theatre tradition.

About the Play

Gelin, a contemporary adaptation of Ibrahim Şinasi’s Şair Evlenmesi, follows honesty-phobic Aylin, a young Turkish woman in London whose overbearing mother, Sevim, arranges a marriage she doesn’t want. Terrified of disappointing Sevim by saying no, Aylin sends her awkward Best Friend on the dates in her place…only for it to backfire when her future husband actually falls for the imposter.

Gelin explores the complexities of womanhood across all cultures, in a story that’s chaotic, comedic and honest.

Don’t miss it.

