A LITTLE LIFE, Starring James Norton, to be Screened in Cinemas from 28 September

The recording will be released in cinemas across the UK and selected international territories

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Following a sell-out West End run, this record-breaking production of the million-copy bestseller by Hanya Yanagihara will now be released in cinemas across the UK and selected international territories on September 28. 

James Norton (Happy Valley) stars in the theatrical event of 2023 as visionary director Ivo van Hove (A View from the Bridge) stages the English language premiere of A Little Life.

The critically acclaimed five-star play also stars Luke Thompson (Bridgerton), Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin), Zach Wyatt (The Witcher), Elliot Cowan (The Crown), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure) and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies).

A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude. As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past. But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.

The film of the stage play of A Little Life will be screened exclusively in cinemas. Here is the current list of confirmed countries where cinema screenings will take place:

  • UK
  • AUSTRALIA
  • AUSTRIA
  • DENMARK
  • FINLAND
  • GERMANY
  • IRELAND
  • NETHERLANDS
  • POLAND
  • SWEDEN
  • SWITZERLAND



Recommended For You