£8,840 Raised For North East Theatre's Charity At Festive Pantomime

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Darlington Hippodrome has announced that an incredible £8,840.00 was raised for its charity A Place For Everyone through post-show bucket collections during the run of the 2025 pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears which was produced by Crossroads Pantomimes..

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of audiences, the collections throughout the run delivered a significant boost to the Hippodrome's charitable work, which focuses on improving access, inclusion and opportunities for people to engage with live performance and the arts.

The annual pantomime remains one of the most popular highlights in the Hippodrome calendar, welcoming thousands of families and theatre-goers. This year's production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears not only entertained audiences with its humour, music and spectacle, but also demonstrated the community's continued commitment to supporting a venue that belongs to everyone.

A Place For Everyone helps ensure Darlington Hippodrome remains welcoming and accessible to all, supporting initiatives that remove barriers to participation and enable more people to experience the magic of live theatre.

Darlington Hippodrome would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated, collected, and supported the appeal during the pantomime run.

If you would like to support A Place For Everyone, donations can be made online or over the phone. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps make a lasting difference. Visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the friendly Box Office staff on 01325 405405.