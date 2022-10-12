16th Annual TheatreCraft Event Returns on 25 October

The Society of London Theatre has today (12 October) announced the return of TheatreCraft, the UK's largest free theatre careers event. Now in its 16th year, the 2022 event will take place at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday 25 October.

Founded and co-produced by Masterclass, TheatreCraft supports 16-30 year-olds with the information, resources and networks they need to pursue a career in backstage theatre. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly to 60 leading training providers, venues and theatre companies in the busy marketplace, they can choose from over 40 interactive Q&As and workshops, hear industry leaders discuss hot topics in the panel talks, take part in backstage tours and access to one-to-one specialist careers advice from industry professionals

The last in-person TheatreCraft event, in 2019, saw 1,360 young people come and learn about the range of offstage careers available within the industry. This year, TheatreCraft returns to a full-scale in-person event, but learning the lessons of the pandemic will also offer live-streamed panel talks on topics including Making Theatre Affordable and Making Theatre Sustainable, and a number of online workshops, for those who cannot make it to the Royal Opera House.

Registration for this year's event is now open HERE. Bookings for individual workshops will be open from 11th October. Find out more via the TheatreCraft website.

TheatreCraft remains free to attend, thanks to the generosity of sponsors White Light and John Good. The founding partners for the event are Masterclass, SOLT & UK Theatre, Royal Opera House and Mousetrap Theatre Projects. Delfont Mackintosh will also kindly offer their space at the Novello and ATG for the Lyceum Theatre for workshops on the day.