Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

16th Annual TheatreCraft Event Returns on 25 October

This will be the first full-scale in-person event since 2019

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  
16th Annual TheatreCraft Event Returns on 25 October

The Society of London Theatre has today (12 October) announced the return of TheatreCraft, the UK's largest free theatre careers event. Now in its 16th year, the 2022 event will take place at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday 25 October.

Founded and co-produced by Masterclass, TheatreCraft supports 16-30 year-olds with the information, resources and networks they need to pursue a career in backstage theatre. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly to 60 leading training providers, venues and theatre companies in the busy marketplace, they can choose from over 40 interactive Q&As and workshops, hear industry leaders discuss hot topics in the panel talks, take part in backstage tours and access to one-to-one specialist careers advice from industry professionals

The last in-person TheatreCraft event, in 2019, saw 1,360 young people come and learn about the range of offstage careers available within the industry. This year, TheatreCraft returns to a full-scale in-person event, but learning the lessons of the pandemic will also offer live-streamed panel talks on topics including Making Theatre Affordable and Making Theatre Sustainable, and a number of online workshops, for those who cannot make it to the Royal Opera House.

Registration for this year's event is now open HERE. Bookings for individual workshops will be open from 11th October. Find out more via the TheatreCraft website.

TheatreCraft remains free to attend, thanks to the generosity of sponsors White Light and John Good. The founding partners for the event are Masterclass, SOLT & UK Theatre, Royal Opera House and Mousetrap Theatre Projects. Delfont Mackintosh will also kindly offer their space at the Novello and ATG for the Lyceum Theatre for workshops on the day.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Royal Court Theatre Staff Abused Over Staging of JEWS. IN THEIR OWN WORDSRoyal Court Theatre Staff Abused Over Staging of JEWS. IN THEIR OWN WORDS
October 11, 2022

Royal Court theatre staff have been subjected to antisemitic abuse over the venue’s decision to stage Jonathan Freedland's Jews. In Their Own Words, according to The Jewish Chronicle.
Spice Girl Melanie C to Perform at Sadlers Wells as Part of 2023 SeasonSpice Girl Melanie C to Perform at Sadlers Wells as Part of 2023 Season
October 11, 2022

Sadler’s Wells New Wave Associate Jules Cunningham is to collaborate with Spice Girl Melanie C and Harry Alexander on World Premiere.
Lloyd Griffith's Show ONE TONNE OF FUN to Tour UK in 2023Lloyd Griffith's Show ONE TONNE OF FUN to Tour UK in 2023
October 11, 2022

After Lloyd’s last tour was interrupted by ‘you know what’ and ended up lasting 8 years or so, he’s BACK with a brand-new, fresh stand-up show for 2023.
Tickets From £22 for BUGSY MALONE THE MUSICALTickets From £22 for BUGSY MALONE THE MUSICAL
October 11, 2022

Get ready for a Christmas show like no other! London’s Alexandra Palace is going to get splurged this holiday season, as Bugsy Malone The Musical takes to the stage for a strictly limited season.
Review Roundup: THE DOCTOR Starring Juliet StevensonReview Roundup: THE DOCTOR Starring Juliet Stevenson
October 10, 2022

Robert Icke's The Doctor was first staged at the Almeida Theatre in 2019 and now receives its delayed revival in the West End. What did the critics think?