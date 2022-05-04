ABBA VOYAGE Leads May's Top 10 New London Shows

Click Here for More Articles on LONDON TOP 10

London is gearing up for an exciting month of West End shows, concerts and more. From an Abba concert merging the physical and digital, to the return of Eliza Dolittle at the London Coliseum and female revision of Tudor history at the Globe, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. Abba Voyage, Abba Arena

ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. Featuring a setlist of hit songs and blurring the lines between the physical and digital, Abba's avatars appear on stage accompanied by a 10-piece live band, at the custom-built ABBA Arena in London.

27 May-4 December . Book tickets here

2. My Fair Lady, London Coliseum

The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production of My Fair Lady comes to London Coliseum for just 16 weeks.

Follow Henry Higgins as he tries to train Eliza Dolittle to become a true 'lady' in London's high society. Directed by Bartlett Sher, this beautiful show will include the classic songs 'I Could Have Danced All Night', 'Get Me to the Church on Time' and 'The Rain in Spain'.

4 May-27 August. Book tickets here

3. La Clique, Underbelly Festival

La Clique, the genre-defining cabaret, is returning to London's Underbelly Festival. Mixing circus, cabaret and music for a night to remember.

Step inside Underbelly's majestic Spiegeltent just off Oxford Circus for a uniquely La Clique night of the finest, funniest, phenomenal and awe inspiring cabaret.

13 May-3 July. Book tickets here

4. Henry VIII, Shakespeare's Globe

The Globe Theatre brings you Henry VIII from a female perspective in Shakespeare's exploration of love, lineage and power, co-written with John Fletcher and directed by Amy Hodge.

When only a son and heir will do, can a princess change the future?

19 May-21 October. Book tickets here

5. Don Pasquale, Royal Opera House

An exciting revival of Damiano Michieletto's exhilarating production of Donizetti's opera returns to the Royal Opera House this month.

Featuring performances from South-African soprano Pretty Yende and Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, this is a production set in modern times, with a dazzling set and modern twist.

Until 20 May. Book tickets here

6. Middle, National Theatre

The second of David Elridge's plays to explore love and relationships, this intense production looks at marriage and how much honesty is needed for it function or fall apart. Starring Daniel Ryan as Gary and Claire Rushbrook as Maggie.

4 May-18 June. Book tickets here

7. Grease The Musical, Dominium Theatre

Bursting with hits such as 'You're The One That I Want' and 'Summer Lovin'', Grease The Musical returns to London. Choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips, follow Danny and Sandy as they negotiate teenage love and life.

With a starry cast featuring Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Dan Partridge as Danny, Jason Donovan will also appear at selected performances as Teen Angel.

Until October 29. Book tickets here

8. Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

It's time to bend and snap with the wannabe lawyer Elle Woods as she tries to win her sweetheart Warner back, after he leaves to study at Harvard Law. On the way she realises there is a lot more to life, love and herself than she realised.

Directed by Lucy Moss and starring Six The Musical actor Courtney Bowman as Elle, this looks like a show well worth braving the elements for. Omigod you guys!

13 May-2 July. Book tickets here

9. The Glass Menagerie, Duke Of York's Theatre

Six-time Academy Award nominated actress Amy Adams makes her West End debut in this new production of Tennessee Williams's celebrated play, The Glass Menagerie. Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the plays takes an in-depth look at the fragility of memory, family betrayal and personal freedom.

23 May-27 August. Book tickets here

10. The Gunpowder Plot, Tower of London

Join an immersive theatrical experience set in 1605 London, where society is divided and social unrest bubbles under the surface. The Gunpowder Plot invites you to step into the murky world of traitors to discover the origins of the plot to blow up Parliament.

Set in a purpose-built space in Tower Vaults in the iconic The Tower of London, you will become immersed in one of the most seismic events in London's history.

20 May-4 September. Book tickets here

