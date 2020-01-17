Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (non-professional)
Joe Reeves - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Andrew Potter - MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park
Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)
Mitch Vance - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Daniel Stevens - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)
Sherry Wilson - MAMMA MIA! - Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Alison McCarten - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre
Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)
Malia Saar - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Emily Shaffer - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre
Best Choreography (Musical or Play)
THE WEDDING SINGER: THE MUSICAL - Apollo Civic Theatre
Best Musical (non-professional)
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Best Musical (professional)
INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre
Best Orchestrations (Musical or Play)
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co.
Best Original Musical or Play
MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc
Best Play (non-professional)
DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc
Best Play (professional)
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre
Best Touring Show
FINDING NEVERLAND - Clay Center
Choreographer of the Year
Erica O'Brient - FROZEN JR, MAMMA MIA!, LION KING JR - The Aracoma Story Inc
Director of the Year
Brent Null - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Musical Director of the Year
Paul Cabell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Apollo Civic Theatre
Theater of the Year
The Aracoma Story Inc
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!