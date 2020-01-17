Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (non-professional)

Joe Reeves - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Andrew Potter - MAMMA MIA! - HART in the Park

Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)

Mitch Vance - MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Daniel Stevens - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)

Sherry Wilson - MAMMA MIA! - Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Alison McCarten - STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL - West Virginia Public Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)

Malia Saar - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF CHARLESTON

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Emily Shaffer - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre

Best Choreography (Musical or Play)

THE WEDDING SINGER: THE MUSICAL - Apollo Civic Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Best Musical (professional)

INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre

Best Orchestrations (Musical or Play)

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre Co.

Best Original Musical or Play

MAMIE - The Aracoma Story Inc

Best Play (non-professional)

DEADLY DIVIDE - The Aracoma Story Inc

Best Play (professional)

ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - West Virginia Public Theatre

Best Touring Show

FINDING NEVERLAND - Clay Center

Choreographer of the Year

Erica O'Brient - FROZEN JR, MAMMA MIA!, LION KING JR - The Aracoma Story Inc

Director of the Year

Brent Null - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Musical Director of the Year

Paul Cabell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Apollo Civic Theatre

Theater of the Year

The Aracoma Story Inc

