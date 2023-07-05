STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September

Performances run September 1-9, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month Photo 1 NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September Photo 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September

Steel Magnolias comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September. Performances run September 1-9, 2023.

The inner strength and compassion of women is brought to life in this moving story of friendship. Set in Chinquapin, LA, six devoted friends laugh, cry and survive everything life throws at them with wit, style and good old-fashioned southern charm. When tragedy strikes, the strong bond these women share holds them together, proving they truly are made of steel.





RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

Next to Normal comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in July. Performances run July 21 - 30, 2023.

2
NARNIA Comes to West Virginia Public Theater in December Photo
NARNIA Comes to West Virginia Public Theater in December

Step through the wardrobe and enter the magical world of Narnia, a captivating musical based on the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis. With music by Thomas Tierney and lyrics by Ted Drachman, this enchanting production brings to life the timeless story of four siblings who discover a magical land beyond the wardrobe in their country home.

3
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL ADVENTURE Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month Photo
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL ADVENTURE Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure adapted by Steven Dietz based on the original 1899 play by William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure by Steven Dietz is a thrilling and suspenseful play that takes the audience on a journey through the final adventure of the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes.

4
The Met HD Opera Series DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in June Photo
The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in June

The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE comes to Theatre West Virginia in June. The event is on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 12:55 PM - 2:55 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madegascar, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop Of Horrors
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (10/20-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COAL
THE ARACOMA STORY, INC. (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
The Rustic Mechanicals (7/13-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
The Rustic Mechanicals (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
The Rustic Mechanicals (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
The Rustic Mechanicals (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek The Musical
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/07-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You