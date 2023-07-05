Performances run September 1-9, 2023.
Steel Magnolias comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September. Performances run September 1-9, 2023.
The inner strength and compassion of women is brought to life in this moving story of friendship. Set in Chinquapin, LA, six devoted friends laugh, cry and survive everything life throws at them with wit, style and good old-fashioned southern charm. When tragedy strikes, the strong bond these women share holds them together, proving they truly are made of steel.
