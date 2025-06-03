SEUSSICAL JR. Comes to Theatre West Virginia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seussical Jr. is coming to Theatre West Virginia this summer. Performances will run 31 July - 8 August.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Seussical JR. provides wonderful creative opportunities in terms of set design, lighting and costuming and can easily accommodate a large cast of expandable “Seussian” creatures.

