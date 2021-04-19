World Premiere of New Documentary TRANSMOGRIFICATION to be Presented by Synetic Theater

Synetic Theater has announced the World Premiere of a new documentary, Transmogrification by Award-winning DC-based Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Najafzada. The film was shot in 2019 and followed the creation of Synetic Theater's 2019 stage production Richard 3.0, a visual, movement-driven one-act adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard III. Transmogrification is available exclusively on the company's digital streaming platform https://syneticstreaming.uscreen.io/ starting April 16.

Transmogrification offers a never-before-seen look at the intricate process necessary for Synetic Theater to produce their groundbreaking and highly-lauded physical theater productions for the past twenty years, just outside of Washington D.C. Led by married co-founders Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, follow the team as they create Richard 3.0, their fourteenth movement-driven Shakespeare adaptation. Through original music, dance, digital projections and impressive physicality, this innovative company develops a one-of-a-kind visual interpretation of one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies.

Najafzada made the film in honor of his daughter who is a performer in the production and remarks, "Transmogrification reveals a mysterious process: the teamwork behind a theatrical production and the unique stages it takes to birth a play; how an idea transforms to a performance on stage; how each individual professional contributes their expertise in order to realize the essence of the director's vision."

The documentary will be released in conjunction with the archived footage of the complete original stage production of Richard 3.0. Audiences will be afforded the opportunity to watch the two projects juxtaposed, and see the process from germination to fruition available to stream on the company's Synetic Streaming platform beginning April 16.

Powered by U-Screen, a market leader in branded video distribution, Synetic Streaming offers an on-demand, world-class viewing experience that will let viewers stream singular Synetic-curated content right to their TVs or laptops. Individual rentals, monthly, and yearly subscriptions are available at https://syneticstreaming.uscreen.io/.



The premiere will be followed up on April 29, 2021 at 7pm EDT with a live-streamed panel event via Synetic Streaming featuring filmmaker Shamil Najafzada and Richard 3.0 star Alex Mills about both projects, with translation services provided by Maryam Najafzada, Shamil's daughter who starts in both projects. Those who miss the event live will be able to view it on Facebook starting at 8:30pm EDT. For more information and to sign up for the live event, go to https://syneticstreaming.uscreen.io.

Journalist Requests

More About Synetic Streaming

Synetic Streaming's website and app suite is an on-demand, world-class viewing experience that will let you stream singular Synetic-curated content right to viewers' TVs via screen-sharing or white-label apps available on Roku or Apple TV.

Content includes:

short, original films created by company members and produced by Synetic Motion Pictures

licensed content from kindred creators

encore presentations of filmed productions from our archives

behind-the-scenes interviews and other extras.

More About Richard 3.0

Produced on stage in the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington, VA in 2019, the 14th installment in Paata Tsikurishvili's Shakespeare Series explored King Richard III's Machiavellian rise to power in a movement-driven and action-packed display of stunning physicality and powerful visuals. Highlighting the terrifying extremes made possible through the abuse of modern technology, this modern, cyber-punk adaptation vivified Shakespeare's original story and explored what happens when technology obscures our own humanity and the humanity of those around us.