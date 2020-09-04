Wolf Trap Opera Costume Department Provides Masks to Restaurants, Nonprofits and More

Wolf Trap worked with the Vienna Business Association to provide masks to individuals and organizations in need of them.

Tysons Reporter has reported that the Wolf Trap Opera Costume Department is helping to provide masks to restaurants, nonprofits, teachers, and more.

Wolf Trap had initially planned to make masks for its foundation board and staff, and its artists from its opera residency. But, knowing that the community needed help, the company worked with the Vienna Business Association to provide masks to businesses and individuals outside of Wolftrap. The company made 1,000 masks, with 130 going to VBA.

"We determined that partnering with the VBA would get them to organizations and individuals that needed them," said Lee Anne Myslewski, vice president for Opera and Classical Programming at Wolf Trap.

"I really appreciate that they are big supporters of the Vienna community," said Peggy James, VBA's executive director. "We are very appreciative of their membership and their generosity."

Check out the full story HERE.

