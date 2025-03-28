Washington Concert Opera Issues Cast Update for Verdi's LUISA MILLER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Washington Concert Opera's 2024/2 Season finale takes place on Sunday, April 13, 2025 with Verdi's Luisa Miller. Making her role debut is the renowned soprano, Angel Blue in the role of “Luisa”.

As the object of Luisa's affection, rising-star tenor Kang Wang will join as “Rodolfo,” while baritone George Gagnidze plays the role of “Miller.” Bass Oren Gradus will perform as “Walter” replacing Morris Robinson, who had to withdraw due to unforeseen circumstances. All three principal roles will be making their WCO debuts.

More information can be found and tickets can be purchased at www.concertopera.org or by calling (202) 364-5826. Pricing for a single ticket starts at $44.

