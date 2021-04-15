Walking Shadow Readers Theatre Presents Virtual One Act Festival

Walking Shadow Readers Theatre, a new virtual theatre company founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, is hosting a virtual One Act Festival fundraiser to benefit the company and future partner artists.

The Virtual One Acts Festival, presented on YouTube as a two-hour event, features short plays from the acclaimed playwrights featured in the company's first season. This event will be a celebration of their inaugural season and a fun way to promote the joy of theatre in these difficult times.

The event begins streaming on May 28th, 2021 at 8:00 PM and will be available to stream until June 11th. Tickets start at $10 for General Admission but are also available at the $20 Date Night, $40 Family Night, $50 Off Broadway and $100 Broadway options.

The One Act Festival is a fundraiser to keep Walking Shadow Readers Theatre operational for their second season and beyond, with the ultimate goal of compensating their partner artists. Walking Shadow Readers Theatre is currently an all-volunteer organization that will soon make the leap to non-profit status.

Walking Shadow Readers Theatre was started by South Lakes High School theatre alumni who reconnected during the pandemic-more than a decade after graduating-to do virtually what had brought them together in high school. The company has since grown into a new play development vehicle, seeking to aid playwrights in improving their work. You can view past readings on their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaxZBO4_wvl_aHgZp4yRpzA/featured

Walking Shadow's mission is to provide a virtual platform for playwrights to hear their in-development works read aloud. Playwrights receive interdisciplinary feedback from company members to develop their work. Walking Shadow Readers Theatre has received glowing reviews from their artist partners, whether they be guest actors or playwrights, and the company is proud to be pioneers in the field of virtual readers theatre.

More information on the festival can be found here: https://walkingshadowrt.com/2021-festival/