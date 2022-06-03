Virtual Theatre Company Walking Shadow Readers Theatre Brings One Act Plays To Homes

Walking Shadow Readers Theatre, a non-profit virtual theatre company founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, is hosting their second annual virtual One Act Festival fundraiser to benefit the company and future partner artists.

The Virtual One Acts Festival, presented on their website as a two-hour event, features short plays from the acclaimed playwrights featured in the company's second season. This event is the culmination of their second season and a way to celebrate the company's continued dedication to promoting the development of New Plays.

The event begins streaming on June 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM and will be available to stream until July 8th. Tickets start at $10 for General Admission but are also available at the $20 Date Night, $40 Family Night, $50 Off Broadway, and $100 Broadway options.

The One Act Festival is a fundraiser to keep Walking Shadow Readers Theatre operational for their third season and beyond. Walking Shadow Readers Theatre is currently an all-volunteer organization that earned its 501c3 status in late 2021. In their second season, they began to compensate outside performers for their work, but plan to begin paying playwrights and staff in their third season.

Walking Shadow Readers Theatre was started by theatre alumni from South Lakes High School in Reston, Va. who reconnected during the pandemic-more than a decade after graduating-to do virtually what had brought them together in high school. The company has since grown into a new play development vehicle, seeking to aid playwrights in improving their work. You can view past readings on their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaxZBO4_wvl_aHgZp4yRpzA/featured

Walking Shadow's mission is to provide a virtual platform for playwrights to hear their in-development works read aloud. Playwrights receive interdisciplinary feedback from company members to develop their work. Walking Shadow Readers Theatre has received glowing reviews from their artist partners, whether they be guest actors or playwrights, and the company is proud to be pioneers in the field of virtual readers theatre.

More information on the festival can be found here: https://walkingshadowrt.com/oaf/