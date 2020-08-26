Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Signature Theatre Releases Episode 3 of THE SIGNATURE SHOW
The episode features performances and interviews with Felicia Curry, Christian Douglas, Nkrumah Gatling, Adam Gwon, Mark G. Meadows, Bobby Smith and more
Today, Signature Theatre released the third episode of The Signature Show, a biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre. All episodes will be released on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel - sigtheatre.
Watch the episode below!
The third episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features Felicia Curry (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys, Les Misérables), Christian Douglas (Signature's Gun & Powder, Arena Stage's Newsies The Musical), Nkrumah Gatling (Broadway's Miss Saigon, Signature's Grand Hotel), composer Adam Gwon (Roundabout Theatre Company's Scotland, PA, Signature's Cake Off), Mark G. Meadows (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Ain't Misbehavin'), Bobby Smith (Signature's Blackbeard, Grand Hotel) and the students of Signature Theatre's Stage One musical theatre program.
