Theater Alliance Cancels Remaining Performances of THIS BITTER EARTH

Theater Alliance has cancelled all remaining performances of This Bitter Earth.

They have released the following statement:

Everything we do at Theater Alliance aims to serve our wonderful community of artists, patrons, and friends - a community we are glad you are a part of.

With COVID-19 concerns escalating throughout DC and nationwide, it is with the health and well-being of this community in mind that we have decided to cancel all remaining performances of This Bitter Earth.

In a space as intimate as the Playhouse, and a play requiring the actors to be in close physical contact, we felt continuing would put too many people at risk.

We are deeply sorry that anyone who planned to see this beautiful show this weekend or next will not have the chance. If you already purchased tickets, you will hear from our Box Office soon about your options.

Stay well and safe, and we hope to see you soon at the theater.





