The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Demi Chang to Take Place This Saturday Night at Highline RxR

Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

By: Jul. 03, 2023

The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Demi Chang to Take Place This Saturday Night at Highline RxR

The Capital City Showcase is returning with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment! The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show is this Saturday, July 8th at 7:30pm!

Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

This fantastic event is every month at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202.

Hosted by Christian Hunt, this amazing experience features comedy from the DC area's finest comics. Their headliner for July's show is the hilarious Demi Chang!

Here's how it works: 

1. They start with three rounds of top-of-the-line trivia

2. Then they have a world-class stand-up comedy performance

3. And finally, the top three teams in the trivia standings send up one player each for a karaoke battle, and the audience determines the winner

4. After the competition, they will pivot to a regular sign-up karaoke night, so everyone gets a chance to sing

 

Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person.

EVERY attendee can participate! Or you can simply come to enjoy the festivities.

There is FREE parking in the lot next to Highline RxR, located at 2144 Crystal Dr, Arlington VA, 22202. Highline RxR is also a 5-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station.

To purchase tickets, click Click Here

For thei full schedule of events, visit capitalcityshowcase.com

For questions and information, email them  at capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com


 




Recommended For You