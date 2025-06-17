The American Alliance for Theatre & Education Reveals 2025 Award Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Alliance for Theatre & Education has revealed the 2025 recipients of its National Awards. These prestigious honors celebrate exceptional contributions to the fields of theatre and education, recognizing individuals and organizations who inspire, engage, and uplift young people through the transformative power of theatre.

This year's winners will be honored at the AATE National Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, July 23-26, 2025, during the Awards Ceremony on Saturday, July 26 at the Westin Cleveland Downtown.

Achievement Awards

Monte Meacham Award: Albany Park Theater Project (Chicago, IL)

Orlin Corey Award for Artistic Excellence: Elena Velasco (Alexandria, VA)

Sara Spencer Artistic Achievement Award: New Plays for Young Audiences - A play development series from NYU Steinhardt (New York, NY)

Johnny Saldaña Outstanding Professor of Theatre Education Award: Meriah Sage (Ypsilanti, MI)

Publishing Awards

Distinguished Play Awards

Category A (PreK-Elementary): Dulce by Ramón Esquivel (Dramatic Publishing)

Category B (Middle-Secondary): Merritt Anne and the Mighty Oak by Laura King (Dramatic Publishing)

Category C (Adaptation - PreK-Elementary): The Name Jar by Susan H. Pak, adapted from the book by Yangsook Choi (TRW)

Category D (Adaptation - Middle-Secondary): Chlorine Sky by Mahogany L. Browne, adapted from her novel (TRW)

Distinguished Book Awards

Theatre and Dance with Children as Artistic Partners by Amanda Pintore (Palgrave Macmillan)

Assessment in the Drama Classroom: A Culturally Responsive and Student-Centered Approach by Jonathan Jones (Routledge)

Research Awards

Distinguished Thesis: "What's Your Love Language: Building a Shared Language from Across the World" by Elyse Orecchion (The City University of New York, School of Professional Studies, Master of Arts in Applied Theatre)



Affiliated Organization Awards

Winifred Ward Scholar: John "Jack" Romans

Don & Elizabeth Doyle Fellowship: Madi Palomo

These awardees exemplify AATE's mission to transform young people and communities through theatre. Their passion, creativity, and commitment ensure that theatre remains a vital, inclusive, and empowering force for future generations.

"It is an honor to recognize the passion and achievements of these individuals and organizations," said Mitch Mattson, Past Chair of AATE. "Their commitment ensures that theatre for young people continues to thrive, evolve, and reflect the world we live in."

To learn more about AATE's awards and the upcoming national conference, visit:

www.aate.com/2025

